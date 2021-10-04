Niav O'Higgins, Karen Killoran and Fiona Egan have authored the Irish chapter for the GAR Construction Arbitration Know-how 2021. GAR know-how provides reliable cross-jurisdictional insight to help cement the building blocks of international practice.

This chapter gives a high level overview of matters relating to contract formation, choice of laws, seat, arbitrator and language, implied terms and competing causes of delay.

