Collaborative contracting can result in a more efficiently delivered project for less. Many contractors are using collaborative construction techniques to enable them to manage projects more efficiently. Building materials are more economically sourced and combined project meetings between contractors and sub-contractors are taking place. This collaborative approach, however, is not necessarily being driven by the form of construction contract in place between the parties and despite there being a number of more collaborative contracts available, the traditional form of contracts are still commonly used in Ireland. Alison Bearpark, RDJ Construction Partner is joined by Joe Salmon, Claims Director at ABB to discuss some of the collaborative clauses used in partnering contracts, such as information modelling, key performance indicators and multi-party collaboration.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.