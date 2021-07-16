Ireland:
RDJ Smart Construction Podcast: Collaborative Contracting In Construction
16 July 2021
Ronan Daly Jermyn
Collaborative contracting can result in a more efficiently
delivered project for less. Many contractors are using
collaborative construction techniques to enable them to manage
projects more efficiently. Building materials are more economically
sourced and combined project meetings between contractors and
sub-contractors are taking place. This collaborative approach,
however, is not necessarily being driven by the form of
construction contract in place between the parties and despite
there being a number of more collaborative contracts available, the
traditional form of contracts are still commonly used in Ireland.
Alison Bearpark, RDJ Construction Partner is
joined by Joe Salmon, Claims Director at ABB to discuss some of the
collaborative clauses used in partnering contracts, such as
information modelling, key performance indicators and multi-party
collaboration.
