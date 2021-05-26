On 28 January 2021, in striking down planning permission for a strategic housing development, the Court awarded costs against An Bord Pleanála and the developer. The challenge was brought by Dublin City Council (DCC) against An Bord Pleanála on the basis that the grant of planning permission in the Dublin docklands area was in breach of building height restrictions.

