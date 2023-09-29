The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2023 session has been published.

The Cabinet has approved 24 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the Amendment of the Constitution (Family) Bill and the Amendment of the Constitution (Care) Bill, the Digital Services Bill, the Employment (Collective Redundancies and Miscellaneous Provisions) and Companies (Amendment) Bill, the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill and the Defamation (Amendment) Bill.

