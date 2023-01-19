ESG KNOWLEDGE

The Government has published the Climate Action Plan 2023 ("CAP23"), a roadmap for meeting Ireland's emissions reduction requirements.

CAP23 is structured to identify key measures in each sector of the economy. Targets / KPIs are given for 2025 and 2030, as well as the period 2031-2035. Each measure has a series of actions to be taken in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Altogether, 180 actions are identified for 2023. What should entities involved in infrastructure development, construction and industry look out for this year? We provide a breakdown of key actions here.

