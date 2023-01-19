Ireland:
Ireland's Climate Action Plan 2023 - 11/01/2023
19 January 2023
by
Alex McLean
(Dublin 2) ,
Aaron Boyle
(Dublin 2),
Danielle Conaghan
(Dublin 2),
Jacinta Conway
(Dublin 2),
Niav O'Higgins
(Dublin 2),
Karen Killoran
(Dublin 2),
Niamh McGovern
(Dublin 2),
Deidre Sheehan
(Dublin 2),
Cian McCourt
(Dublin 2),
Amy McDermott
(Dublin 2),
Imelda Shiels
(Dublin 2) and
Ciara Buckley
(Dublin 2)
Arthur Cox
ESG KNOWLEDGE
The Government has published the Climate Action Plan 2023
("CAP23"), a roadmap for meeting
Ireland's emissions reduction requirements.
CAP23 is structured to identify key measures in each sector of
the economy. Targets / KPIs are given for 2025 and 2030, as well as
the period 2031-2035. Each measure has a series of actions to be
taken in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Altogether, 180 actions are identified for 2023. What should
entities involved in infrastructure development, construction and
industry look out for this year? We provide a breakdown of
key actions here.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
