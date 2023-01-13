Ireland:
Government Outlines Decarbonisation Actions For 2023
13 January 2023
Arthur Cox
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Government of Ireland published the Climate Action Plan
2023, a sectoral roadmap for meeting decarbonisation targets.
Find out more in our summary
here about what it means for a range of
sectors across the economy.
https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/7bd8c-climate-action-plan-2023/
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Ireland
Regulation: EU Reaches Agreement On Carbon Border Tax
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Environmental regulators and ministers from across the EU member states provisionally approved the introduction of the world's first major carbon border tax, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)...
Funding For Tackling Climate Change - The GFIL Fund
Marks & Clerk
Cranfield University is working in partnership with Green Future Investments Limited (GFIL) to provide financial, technical and business support to students, innovators and entrepreneurs...
Regulators Will Take A Tougher Stance On Greenwashing
Clyde & Co
Companies face growing pressure from stakeholders (including regulators, consumers and investors) to be more transparent about their sustainability efforts and the environmental impact of their products...
Sustainable Aviation Beyond CO2
AlixPartners
ESG imperative drives industry's future competitiveness – fully understanding the risks, opportunities, and responsibility is crucial for business.