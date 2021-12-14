Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation (the "EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act") has been published in the Official Journal of the EU, following approval by the European Council.

The EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act specifies technical screening criteria for economic activities that contribute to climate change mitigation or climate change adaptation under the EU Taxonomy Regulation and applies from 1 January 2022.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.