26 May 2024

Financier Worldwide Magazine June 2024 – Privilege Article

Matheson

Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Privilege: Key Considerations From an Irish Perspective

Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution partner Julie Murphy O'Connor, senior associate Ellen Cummins and professional support lawyer, Tina Turner recently co-authored an article for a Special Report on International Dispute Resolution in the June 2024 issue of the Financier Worldwide Magazine.

The article provides a practical discussion of the key Irish rules governing legal professional privilege, addressing both legal advice privilege and litigation privilege. The article includes consideration of the concept of waiver of privilege, as well as the issues concerning the creation and maintenance of privilege. It also examines privilege in the context of regulatory investigations.

The article is available to read here.

To read the Financier Worldwide Magazine June 2024 edition in full you can click here, where you can sign up for free access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Julie Murphy-O'Connor
Ellen Cummins
Tina Turner
