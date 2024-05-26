Financier Worldwide Magazine June 2024 – Privilege Article

Privilege: Key Considerations From an Irish Perspective

Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution partner Julie Murphy O'Connor, senior associate Ellen Cummins and professional support lawyer, Tina Turner recently co-authored an article for a Special Report on International Dispute Resolution in the June 2024 issue of the Financier Worldwide Magazine.

The article provides a practical discussion of the key Irish rules governing legal professional privilege, addressing both legal advice privilege and litigation privilege. The article includes consideration of the concept of waiver of privilege, as well as the issues concerning the creation and maintenance of privilege. It also examines privilege in the context of regulatory investigations.

The article is available to read here.

To read the Financier Worldwide Magazine June 2024 edition in full you can click here, where you can sign up for free access.

