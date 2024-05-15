ARTICLE
15 May 2024

eBook: Managing And Resolving Commercial Disputes

M
Matheson
Contributor
Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore
Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution partner Julie Murphy O'Connor and professional support lawyers, Tina Turner and Róisín Peart, recently co-authored an article for Financier Worldwide's...
Ireland Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Julie Murphy-O'Connor
Person photo placeholder
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Financier Worldwide: Unlocking Irish Consumer Representative Actions – Does Third-Party Funding Reform Hold the Key?

Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution partner Julie Murphy O'Connor and professional support lawyers, Tina Turner and Róisín Peart, recently co-authored an article for Financier Worldwide's "Managing and Resolving Commercial Disputes eBook, 2024 Edition", published in partnership with the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR).

The article considers recent developments in relation to consumer collective actions, including the enactment of the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Act 2023 (the "Act") on 2 July 2023, which transposed the EU Representative Actions Directive.

The article also discusses why it will still likely be some time before representative actions take off in Ireland, including the question of funding in light of the continuing prohibition on third-party funding of litigation in Ireland.

To read the Financier Worldwide article in full you can click here where you can sign up for free access.

Since the article was published, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has published regulations commencing the Act, prescribing certain forms relating to the designation of Qualified Entities and prescribing the maximum fee that may be charged to consumers seeking to join a representative action. You can read more about those new regulations in our recent Matheson Insight here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julie Murphy-O'Connor
Julie Murphy-O'Connor
Person photo placeholder
Tina Turner
Person photo placeholder
Róisín Peart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

eBook: Managing And Resolving Commercial Disputes

Ireland Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Contributor
Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More