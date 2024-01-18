Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution partners Karen Reynolds and Connor Cassidy co-author the Irish chapter for The Practitioner's Guide to Global Investigations eighth edition.

The chapter covers a broad range of topics relevant to the Irish corporate investigations and economic crime landscape, including in respect of cybersecurity, whistleblowing, information gathering, legal privilege and data privacy considerations to name a few. The chapter also explores the most recent trends and the latest enforcement priorities of Irish regulators and law enforcement agencies, together with anticipated regulatory and legislative changes coming down the tracks.

You can also read the online version of our GIR chapter here.

