The Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Bill 2023 has been published today, 13 March 2023, together with an explanatory memorandum.

The move edges Ireland ever closer to the introduction of a new civil litigation mechanism whereby a designated "Qualified Entity" may act as the claimant party on behalf of consumers in a domestic or cross-border representative action against a trader for the alleged breach of one of the provisions of specified EU and Irish consumer protection law, that harms or may harm the collective interests of consumers.

We are reviewing the Bill and will publish a briefing soon.

In the meantime, you can read more about the background to the publication of the Bill here and here.

Should you wish to discuss the Bill, please get in touch with any member of our Litigation, Dispute Resolution and Investigations Group.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.