In the third episode of "Conversations in Competition", Ronan Scanlan, Of Counsel at Arthur Cox has a wide-ranging discussion with Alba Ribera Martínez, University Lecturer and Editor of Journal of European Competition Law covering the Digital Markets Act, including the gatekeeper designation process, the compliance reports, workshops, current investigations and next steps; how the DMA will interact with national enforcement; the Commission's new Article 102 Guidance; and how Advocate General Emiliou's Opinion in Illumina / Grail might impact on the DMA requirement on gatekeepers to notify below-threshold mergers via Article 22 EUMR.

View Transcript

self

AC Audio · Conversations In Competition: The Digital Markets Act and Article 102

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.