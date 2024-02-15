In this episode of AC Audio "Conversations in Competition", Ronan Scanlan, Of Counsel at Arthur Cox and Dave Foster, Director of Frontier Economics, speak about developments in the world of competition law in 2023/2024, including the shifting role of competition regulators in a polycrisis, the developing approach to big tech and firms with market power, and new ways of assessing harm and benefit in reviewing acquisitions in this space.

AC Audio · Conversations In Competition: 'The Evolving Role Of Competition Enforcement In The Tech Sector'.

