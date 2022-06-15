Law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn has launched a full rebrand, revamping its logo, website and identity with a bold modern look and shortening its name to RDJ.

The straight-talking tone and fresh look of the new brand, developed in collaboration with brand consultancy RichardsDee, is truly refreshing and sets RDJ apart from the competition in a sector where it is often difficult for law firms to stand out from the pack.

RDJ has a reputation for combining deep sectoral expertise and a straightforward approach to deliver long-lasting business impact for colleagues and clients. This commitment is amplified in their new brand promise Legal Insight. Human Intelligence. Business Impact. Refreshingly, the new brand puts RDJ people right at its heart, recognising the contributions of the entire RDJ team.

"This is an exciting time for the firm" said Richard Martin, Managing Partner, RDJ. "The new RDJ brand was conceived following extensive engagement with our clients and our own people. It is an authentic reflection of who we have become over many years of working with the best talent for the benefit of our clients' business."

Linda Kelleher, Marketing Director at RDJ said: "Our new brand is an accurate representation of who we are, our culture and our values." She continued, "it represents a vision not just for our firm, but for our people, our clients and our industry."

Celine Dee, Strategy Director for RichardsDee said: "It became evident from our engagements with RDJ clients, employees and partners that their differentiation lay in their deep domain expertise, approachable and straightforward culture and proven ability to positively impact businesses. We were determined to reflect this in the new branding. I am confident the rebrand will support RDJ's strategic ambitions and strengthen their reputation as a great business to work with, and for."

For more information and to view the new RDJ brand visit www.rdj.ie

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.