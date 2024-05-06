Luxembourg:
WEBINAR REPLAY | Foreign Direct Investment (Video)
06 May 2024
CMS Luxembourg
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The new European protection mechanism to ensure the development
of the euro area against foreign investment
In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts: Gérard
Maitrejean, Angélique Eguether and Julie Butlingaire provide
a comprehensive overview of this exciting new topic and how these
investments can also stimulate economic development in Luxembourg,
as openness to such investments remains one of the key principles
of a healthy internal market.
If you want to learn more, watch the below video.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Luxembourg
A Brief Appreciation Of The 6th AML Directive
Dr Werner & Partner
The EU's unwavering commitment to comprehensively combat threats posed by Money Laundering (and funding of Terrorism) across the Union has been further strengthened by the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive ...
Registers Of Beneficial Ownership
ISOLAS
In December 2023, the governments of the Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man, and the British Overseas Territories...
Public Procurement Comparative Guide
MK Malta Law Firm & Corporate Services
Public Procurement Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Malta, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries.