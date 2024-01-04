In the year 2023, an increasing number of jurisdictions subjected foreign and national investments to prior screening by means of a system known as 'foreign direct investment screening'.

The Netherlands introduced on 1 June 2023, its first general Foreign Investment Screening Act (Wet veiligheidstoets investeringen, fusies en overnames, de Wet Vifo).

This video delves into the foreign and national direct investment screening framework, exploring its implications within the Dutch context and its impact on M&A transactions.

Here is everything you need to know.

