Acquisitions subject to investment control

A sector-specific review is proposed to be introduced, on the one hand, for acquisitions of domestic companies active in particularly critical sectors such as the defence industry or dual-use goods, the operation of energy infrastructure or water supply as well as security-related IT services. A general exemption (de minimis) is foreseen for acquisitions of small domestic companies (with less than 50 full-time employees and worldwide annual turnover of less than CHF 10 million in the past two business years).

On the other hand, investment screening should also enocompass companies in sectors in which risks to public order or security cannot be completely ruled out. This second category includes, for example, university hospitals, companies in the field of research, development, production and distribution of pharamceutical products, medical devices and vaccines as well as in the area of central transport, distribution, telecommunications or financial market infrastructures. For this category of companies, only acquisitions exceeding a turnover threshold of CHF 100 million have to be notified, according to the proposal.