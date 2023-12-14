Federalism in simple terms is the division of law-making powers and functions between two levels of government, so that general and regional governments are each within a sphere co-ordinate and independent.
Every Nigerian has rights, duties, liabilities and privileges entrenched under various existing laws. However, certain rights are constitutionally guaranteed under Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution...
The Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2023 (the New Rules) is the most recent iteration of the codified rules of ethics that members of the legal profession in Nigeria are required to comply with.
