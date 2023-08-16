According to the Bank of Mauritius, preliminary data shows a substantial increase in Gross Direct Investment flows for Q1 2023 in Mauritius as compared to the same period in 2022, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

This growth, reaching 38%, is triggered by bold policy reforms undertaken by the Government to bolster the economic competitiveness and the ease of doing business in the country and rising investor confidence. Key sectors such as Real Estate and Information Technology have seen significant rises, and Europe, particularly France, has contributed substantially to this growth.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.