The EDB of Mauritius is hosting a delegation visit from Togo on July 18-20, 2023, following a bilateral meeting during the Africa CEO Forum. This visit focused on potential areas of collaboration and Togo's interest in learning from Mauritius' successful practices in economic diversification and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

The EDB is actively supporting the initiative by coordinating the delegation's activities in Mauritius, including networking sessions with local stakeholders. The delegation will engage in knowledge exchange sessions in various sectors, such as doing business environment, digital economy, industry, financial services, agro-industry, and real estate & tourism.

Key meetings are planned with Mauritian entities, including the Mauritius Africa Fund (MAF) to discuss a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Togo, Maurice Stratégie for FDI strategies, and the Ministry of Finance for a potential Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between the two countries.

