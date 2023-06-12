1. What is the applicable legislation?

A conversation with Khoren Nasibyan, Managing Partner of GRATA International, Armenia on key issues on FDI control in Armenia.

Armenia's FDI regime comprises several laws and policy documents. These include the Constitution, the Law "On Foreign Investments" of 1994, the Law "On Free Economic Zones" of 2011, etc. In addition to this, Armenia has signed bilateral treaties on reciprocal promotion and protection of investments with 44 countries

