Fenech & Fenech Advocates presents the twelfth episode of its Podcast 'Law Booth', where Luca Amato, Senior Associate within our Corporate and Commercial department, sits down with Bethany Magro, COO of the Malta National Foreign Direct Investment Screening Office, to discuss Malta's FDI regime and its implications on M&A transactions in Malta.

Listen here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1906923/12821796

