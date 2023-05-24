Malta:
Law Booth: Episode 12 – Malta's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Regime And Its Implications In Practice (Podcast)
24 May 2023
Fenech & Fenech Advocates
Fenech & Fenech Advocates presents the twelfth episode of
its Podcast 'Law Booth', where Luca Amato, Senior Associate
within our Corporate and Commercial department, sits down with
Bethany Magro, COO of the Malta National Foreign Direct Investment
Screening Office, to discuss Malta's FDI regime and its
implications on M&A transactions in Malta.
Listen here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1906923/12821796
