SSEK Law Firm partner Nico Mooduto recently sat down with Conventus Law to record several episodes for The Heart of the Matter, a podcast that covers legal developments around the world.

Over four episodes, Nico discusses foreign direct investment in Indonesia, regulations facing foreign investment in Indonesia, incentives available to investors and the Indonesian real estate sector.

The episodes are:

Explore the key drivers of FDI activity in Indonesia and how investors can capitalize on these trends.

An overview of the regulations facing foreign investment in Indonesia, so investors can ensure their operations are compliant with local laws.

An overview of some of the key trends that should be noted when investing in commercial property within Indonesia.

A closer look at some of the benefits of investing in Indonesia, from the types of investments needed to tax considerations and more.

You can find The Heart of the Matter podcast here.

Conventus Law is a digital media platform providing legal-focused content to business leaders and lawyers.

