Ghana: Are You Entitled To Any Incentives And Guarantees As A Foreign Investor?

YOU WILL BE ENTITLED TO SEVERAL INVESTMENT INCENTIVES AND GUARANTEES GRANTED BY THE VARIOUS INVESTMENT LAWS. SOME OF THESE INCENTIVES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Automatic Expatriate Quotas:

These are indefinite work permit slots given as an investment incentive to companies registered at the GIPC.

Guarantee of free transferability of capital, profits, dividends and personal remittances:

If you are a foreign investor, the laws on investment allow you to freely transfer in convertible currency, your profits, and dividends to your country of origin or any other destination outside of Ghana.

Guarantee against expropriation:

Ghana's investment laws provide guarantees against nationalization or compulsory acquisition by the state of your investments. The laws provide that in the event the business or an asset of an investor is expropriated, the state is mandated to pay fair and adequate compensation to the investor.

Guarantee against discrimination:

As a foreign investor in Ghana, you will be granted the same rights and be subject to the same duties and obligations applicable to Ghanaian citizens. A foreign investor is additionally subject to the same laws that apply to domestic enterprises.

