Malta Your EU Hub And Base
Malta is a jurisdiction of choice for companies seeking to
explore beyond their traditional borders, diversify their business
interests and looking for a hub from which to explore new markets.
It is also the jurisdiction of choice for founders and
entrepreneurs to base themselves and their families within Europe.
The lifestyle, climate and competitive tax system are all key
components of Malta's attractiveness.
Download the factsheet below to learn about Malta's
tax system, immigration pathways and more.
