Malta is a jurisdiction of choice for companies seeking to explore beyond their traditional borders, diversify their business interests and looking for a hub from which to explore new markets. It is also the jurisdiction of choice for founders and entrepreneurs to base themselves and their families within Europe. The lifestyle, climate and competitive tax system are all key components of Malta's attractiveness.

Download the factsheet below to learn about Malta's tax system, immigration pathways and more.

Malta Your EU Hub And Base

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.