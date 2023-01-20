January 2023 - Act No. 497/2022 Coll. on Screening of Foreign Direct Investments (the "FDI Act"), published on 23 December 2022, will have a significant impact on foreign investments in Slovakia, at least in terms of the time needed to complete transactions.

The FDI Act takes effect on 1 March 2023. The new rules do not apply to investments completed prior to such date.

Our specialists have put together a summary of the key measures the FDI Screening Act introduces.

Click here to read the whole newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.