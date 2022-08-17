Benefits of relocation of business to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is a democratic and secular state, one of the largest countries in the world (9th place) with a population of over 19 million people. Kazakhstan is located in the very center of Eurasia and is an important economic, financial and logistical center of the region.

Kazakhstan has a developed human capital, rich natural resources and infrastructure necessary for doing business. Attracting foreign investment is one of the key goals of Kazakhstan's economic policy.

Kazakhstan, together with Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, within which a coordinated economic policy is pursued and the freedom of movement of goods, capital and labor is ensured. Citizens of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union do not need to obtain permits to work on the territory of Kazakhstan.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.