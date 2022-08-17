Benefits of relocation of business to Armenia:
- Strategic geographical location and ease of travel to Europe and East Asia with direct flights to major destinations;
- Armenia has access to 1.5 billion market with 0% customs duties;
- Open-door policy towards foreign investments, providing for full property ownership;
- A stable and growing economy with competitive cost for operating business;
- Well-skilled and cost-efficient multilingual workforce;
- Armenia is one of the least tax-burden countries in the world offering flexible taxation scheme for small, medium and large- scale investments;
- The five-year grandfather clause, protecting foreign investors against investment-related legislation changes;
- Unimpeded access to any sector with no restriction for personnel recruitment, free and unlimited repatriation of profits, unlimited currency exchange on market rates, and guarantees against nationalization;
- Well developed international banking system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.