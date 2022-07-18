On July 13, 2022, the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) revoked its previous exemption from the foreign currency conversion requirement for companies that are registered with the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) and have at least 10% foreign investment. Banks with authorized dealer status are thus no longer permitted to exempt these companies from the CBM's requirement to convert foreign currency transfers and balances to Myanmar kyat.

This sudden revocation of the prior relaxation was circulated in CBM Letter No. FE-1/739 to AD banks for exchanging foreign currencies in Myanmar. The letter effectively reverses information the CBM circulated in meeting minutes on June 7.

Notably, however, this does not affect foreign-owned companies approved by the Myanmar Investment Commission, or investments in special economic zones. These exemptions and others previously announced by the CBM in relation to the currency conversion requirement remain valid, and are not affected by this revocation.

