Kazakhstan has enormous potential for profitable investments. Foreign investors are increasingly looking at the Kazakhstan market for implementing their projects in various areas of the economy.

According to the results summarised by KAZAKH INVEST1 for 20212:

More than 50 projects worth over USD3.8 billion were implemented (2.4 times more than in 2020);

About 5 thousand jobs were created;

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, around USD18.7 billion was attracted in Kazakhstan in the first 9 months of 2021 (showing a 50% increase compared to 2020);

193 business delegations visited Kazakhstan as part of KAZAKH INVEST's accompaniment to the country's investment potential.

At the same time, KAZAKH INVEST shared its forecasts for 20223

Launch of about 60 projects worth USD6.2 billion;

Start of construction and installation work on 52 projects worth USD12 billion;

Support of major strategic projects, including preparation of investment agreements with the government.

Taking the above into account, it can be seen that the government of Kazakhstan is rapidly developing its investment attractiveness for investors. An important process in this mission is the development of legal investment instruments. Legal investment instruments shall be understood as investment agreements under which a wide range of investment preferences can be granted to investors.

The current Kazakhstan legislation provides for 4 types of investment agreements, 2 of which have been introduced in the recent past:

Model contract for the implementation of an investment project; Model special investment contract; Agreement on investments (no model form) – introduced in January 2021; Agreement on investment obligations – introduced in January 2022.

To understand the differences between them, Unicase provides an overview of the main differences between these investment agreements in the table below.

To view the full article click here

Footnotes

1. National Company KAZAKH INVEST JSC was established in accordance with Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan No. 100 dated 1 March 2017 to promote the sustainable social and economic development of Kazakhstan by attracting foreign investment in priority sectors of the economy and comprehensive support of investment projects.

2. https://kapital.kz/economic/102341/kazakh-invest-podvel-itogi-2021-goda.html

3. Ibid.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.