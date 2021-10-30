In response to tense geopolitical developments, more and more countries implement a system of foreign direct investment screening to protect national security. The Netherlands recently introduced two FDI screening mechanisms that will have significant impact on the transaction practice and apply to both domestic and foreign investors. To help you assess what the implications for your transactions will be and to gain insights on these new Dutch regulations, take a look at our helpful infographic on the subject, read our new edition of Quoted or listen to our new podcast FDI screening in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands has introduced two FDI screening mechanisms: the General FDI Screening Mechanism and the Act Undue Influence Telecommunications. The first, the General FDI Screening Mechanism, has not entered into force yet, but will be partly retroactive from 8 September 2020. The Act Undue Influence Telecommunications however, has already entered into force in October 2020. To help you assess whether your transaction falls under the scope of the new FDI screening regulations and what that entails, our Competition & Regulatory experts have developed a helpful infographic. You can find it in the link below.

For a more in-depth analysis of the new FDI screening mechanisms, you can listen to the new episode of our podcast Loyens & Loeff Now. In this latest episode, FDI screening in the Netherlands, lawyers Victor van Nuland and Boyd Wolffers discuss the implications of these new regulations and their impact on the transaction practice. You can listen to our podcast via the link below, on your smartphone with the QR code below, or via your favorite podcast player Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

The latest edition of our newsletter Quoted is entirely devoted to FDI screening mechanisms in the Netherlands and offers an in-depth look at the new (draft) regulations that have recently been introduced in the Netherlands. Please read Quoted below via the button or download the PDF version on your smartphone with the QR code.

