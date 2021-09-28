ARTICLE

Mauritius: The Economic Development Board Of Mauritius ("EDB") Responds To The Article Published On BusinessTech Entitled: "Bad News For South Africans With Cash Stashed In Mauritius"

The Economic Development Board of Mauritius ("EDB") responds to the article published on BusinessTech entitled: "Bad news for South Africans with cash stashed in Mauritius" to provide clarity over taxation of foreign investments.

The EDB states that the article is not factually and technically accurate and does not take into account the current state of the legislation and amendments as enacted, hence, it may cause confusion amongst readers.

