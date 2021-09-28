Mauritius:
The Economic Development Board Of Mauritius ("EDB") Responds To The Article Published On BusinessTech Entitled: "Bad News For South Africans With Cash Stashed In Mauritius"
28 September 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Economic Development Board of Mauritius ("EDB")
responds to the article published on BusinessTech entitled:
"Bad news for South Africans with cash stashed in
Mauritius" to provide clarity over taxation of foreign
investments.
The EDB states that the article is not factually and technically
accurate and does not take into account the current state of the
legislation and amendments as enacted, hence, it may cause
confusion amongst readers.
You may access the full article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Mauritius
Raising The Bar: Luxembourg AML Compliance
Maples Group
Luxembourg's Anti-money laundering and Counter-terrorism Financing legal requirements for investment funds are broad in scope and applicable to both regulated and unregulated funds.
Ιεραρχικός Έλεγχος
A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C
Στην καθημερινότητά μας έχουμε πολύ συχνά επαφή με αποφάσεις της Δημόσιας Διοίκησης οι οποίες κ