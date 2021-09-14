As the Lex Mundi member firm for Malta, Ganado Advocates prepared the Malta chapter in Lex Mundi's global foreign investment restrictions guide.
The guide provides an overview of foreign investment restrictions, defines which sectors are subject to screening and delves into notification requirements and the relevant authority's approval requirements.
