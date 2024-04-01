As awaited for several weeks, AIFMD II was published today in the Official Journal (Directive (EU) 2024/927). The key dates are as follows:

Entry into force: 16 April 2024

Application date: 16 April 2026, subject to specific transition provisions for existing loan originating AIFs and for the new reporting requirements.

Level 2 measures and sometimes guidelines must also be adopted on specific topics like liquidity management tools, supervisory reporting, delegation, ESG, leverage, loan originating funds.

More information on the main points covered by AIFMD II will follow shortly.

In order to help you to identify the changes introduced by AIFMD II in both the AIFM and the UCITS Directives, we suggest that you use the consolidated version of these Directives. In these consolidated versions, the amendments included in the political agreement are highlighted (in red and blue) and the AIFMD II Recitals have been inserted each time under the relevant article.

To access the consolidated version of the AIFM Directive with AIFMD II, click here

To access the consolidated version of the UCITS Directive with AIFMD II, click here

