The EU Commission unveiled the EU Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) on 24 May 2023. Aimed at bolstering retail investor engagement in capital markets, the RIS encompasses a legislative framework crafted to enable retail investors to make investment decisions that align with their needs while ensuring their adequate protection within the single market.

To achieve this objective, the EU Commission has introduced a set of legislative measures, including the proposedRIS Directive focusing on Union retail investor protection rules and targeted amendments to the PRIIPs Regulation.

The proposed RIS Directive not only aligns and amends aspects of legislative frameworks for investment firms and the insurance industry but also brings changes to directives such as MiFID II, IDD, Solvency II Directive, UCITS Directive, and AIFMD, emphasizing inter alia increased scrutiny and transparency of costs. Concurrently, the proposed amendments to the PRIIPs Regulation aim to refine the presentation of information in response to the modifications outlined in the proposed RIS Directive.

The proposal from the EU Commission must now undergo the legislative process, seeking approval from both the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

While immediate business changes are not required, it is crucial to stay updated on RIS developments throughout the Council and Parliament discussions. Aligning your business with ongoing lobbying efforts, especially in areas of relevance, will be important as the legislative process unfolds.

