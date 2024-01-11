Luxembourg:
Key Funds Insights From 2023 For A Smoother Journey In 2024
11 January 2024
CMS Luxembourg
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As we reflect on the significant strides made in various domains
of the funds industry over the past year, it becomes evident that
2024 is poised to witness even more substantial legal and
regulatory developments under Luxembourg and EU law.
It is with great pleasure that we present to you a meticulously
crafted report made by our Investment Funds experts. This
comprehensive document offers a detailed overview of the key
highlights from 2023 and sheds light on the imminent challenges
that lie ahead in 2024.
We trust that this report will prove to be a valuable resource,
providing you with insightful perspectives to guide you in the
strategic planning of your projects for the upcoming year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Luxembourg
Top 5 Bermuda Publications Of 2023
Conyers
In Bermuda, our most popular posts and publications brought you insight into our Corporate practice, along with regulatory updates, reflections on trust disputes and immigration news.
Economics Weekly Alert 43/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The amendment of the existing legislation was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus in order to ensure the purchase and transfer of real estate ...
Economics Weekly Alert 44/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The Department of Taxation announces that the submission of the VAT return and the payment of the tax due, for the period ended 30 November 2023, is extended until Monday 15/01/2024.
Industry Insights Q4 2023
CSB Group
Welcome to the latest release of the CSB Group quarterly newsletter! This quarter has been particularly special for us, as we proudly clinched the Corporate Services...
Economics Weekly Alert 38/2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The Department of Taxation informs that it has proceeded to send a notice of the tax liability of the K.F.I.K.B. to persons who, during the period 22/02/2021 to 18/11/2022,...