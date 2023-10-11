by Griffiths + Associates Ltd
10th October 2023
For the past 10 years or so, Malta has continuously appeared high up in the top list of countries which one may consider as the place to be for the startup businesses in Europe. Nestled right in the middle of the Mediterranean, it offers a, flourishing economy and is fast establishing itself as the hub for digital tech innovation.
The key supporter of the startups in Malta is the Government itself. Amongst the incentives on offer are tax benefits, investments and Grant Schemes, to name but a few.
Innovation in the latest technologies, Digitalisation, A.I., Green Ecology and healthy lifestyle have become some of the prerogatives the Maltese Government is supporting.
The state agency Malta Enterprise (M.E.) is a leader in the national ecosystem for start-ups, and, as part of its continuous efforts to sustain this ecosystem, Malta Enterprise organises very regular business events with the aim of supporting new startups as well as aiding budding young entrepreneurs seeking support and guidance when starting their own business.
A couple of weeks ago, TECHXPO, an exhibition wholly dedicated to the digital thematic within the MED9 Summit, was held at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre ( MFCC ) in Ta' Qali, ( Malta ) , where a number of digital presentations highlighting Malta's economic competitiveness and resilience was were projected.
The next Startup Festival Malta event, will be held between the 5th and 6th of October 2023, also at the MFCC and its adjacent park. This is the 3rd year that has seen the Start Up Festival running.
In its previous editions, Startup Festival Malta hosted some of the best entrepreneurial minds in Malta and has managed to attract hundreds of new local and international businesses representing various sectors including FinTech, Digital Gaming, VR/AR, Metaverse, Medicinal Cannabis, BioTech, MedTech and the Blue Economy.
This year, the festival will once more offer a matchmaking opportunity for startups and scaleups looking at raising funds via local and international business angels and VCs.
Register your participation for the Start-up Festival Malta and
we look forward to seeing you there!
Griffiths + Associates will be attending Startup Festival, keeping pace with the innovations and supporting the startups and SMEs with the business or an idea to promote their products and services.
You want to know how to register business in Malta, you need corporate services – our team is always ready and pleased to implement your business projects! We also assist start-ups in identifying support measures offered through local and EU funding, be it in the form of financing through cash grants, soft loans, reimbursement or tax credits, that can provide the necessary financial impetus and support. To this end, our services range from one-to-one consultancy on which measure best suits your operations, to report analysis measures available for a particular sector, to application preparation and support; from start to finish both during the application phases and thereafter.
