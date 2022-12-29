Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) has issued a new investment promotion strategy for the next five years (2023–2027). The strategy was detailed in Announcement No. 8/2565 on December 8, 2022, and will take effect in January 2023. Replacing the BOI's current eight-year scheme (2015–2022), it will apply to all applications for investment promotion submitted from 8:30 a.m. on January 3, 2023, onward.

Under the new scheme, the BOI will shift its focus to three core concepts deemed vital to the country's future economy: (1) technology, innovation, and creativity; (2) competitiveness and adaptability; and (3) inclusiveness (especially in regard to environmental and social sustainability). This is complemented by a new set of investment promotion policy aims that cover, for example, supply chain reinforcement, conversion to smart and sustainable industry, promotion of Thai SMEs with global connections, and so on.

The new strategy does not introduce any significant changes to the fundamental criteria for investment promotion. These include a 20% annual revenue growth projection, use of new machinery (with limited exemptions for used machinery), minimum THB 1 million investment, and 3:1 debt-to-equity ratio threshold, among others. Basic incentives are still divided into groups A and B, with group A granted a corporate income tax (CIT) exemption for a period ranging from 3 to 13 years and group B granted only non-CIT incentives, such as import duty exemption and land ownership for foreigners. The list of business activities eligible for investment promotion will be recategorized, but several traditional categories (including their underlying criteria and conditions) will be maintained.

The BOI urges investors to carefully consider and compare the eligible activities, criteria, and incentives for BOI promotion under the current scheme and the new one. Investors who wish to receive investment promotion under the current scheme rather than the upcoming one can still submit their completed application for promotion via the BOI's online e-investment promotion system until 4:30 p.m. on December 29, 2022. Any application submitted after that will be assessed under the new scheme.

