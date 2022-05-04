Cuban Ambassador His Excellency Sergio Pastrana paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Q.C., M.P., recently, at Ilaro Court, Two Mile Hill, St. Michael.

The two discussed the longstanding relationship between Barbados and Cuba, as well as other areas of mutual interest including health, biotechnology, trade and air connectivity.

Diplomatic relations between Barbados and the Republic of Cuba were established on December 8, 1972.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.