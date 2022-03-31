ARTICLE

Expo 2020 Dubai will come to a spectacular sign off on March 31, with a closing ceremony that is guaranteed to be forever etched in the memories of many. This event will be showcased live at the iconic Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as from 20-plus giant screens situated at strategic points across the Dubai site from 19.00 – 20.00 GST / 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon EST.

Top international artistes slated to perform at the event will include Christine Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma, who will headline their own individual concerts on various stages throughout the night. Among the other performers scheduled to appear at the closing ceremony, will be more than 400 professionals and volunteers from 56 countries, including a UAE-based children's choir who will perform the National Anthem of the UAE, along with the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, will hand the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) flag to His Excellency Ambassador Jai-chul Choi, President of the General Assembly of The BIE, who will then present it to representatives of Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. Expo 2025 will be held in Japan.

World Expos are organised around a theme that attempts to improve humankind's knowledge, takes into account human and social aspirations and highlights scientific, technological, economic and social progress. Barbados is participating in Expo 2020 and celebrated its National Day on March 26.

View Expo 2020 Dubai's closing ceremony live on Expo TV.

