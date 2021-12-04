On November 25, 2021, the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) issued a list of investment sectors that will receive priority attention in order to encourage national development and state building. The investment activities that MIC will prioritize are the following:

Fertilizer manufacturing

Cement manufacturing

Iron and steel manufacturing

Agriculture and livestock farming and related industries

Value-added manufacturing of foodstuffs

Electric vehicle manufacturing

Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing

Public transportation services

Both foreign investors and local investors may invest in these sectors, and the MIC, ministries, and relevant state and regional governments will provide necessary assistance to the investors under the Myanmar Investment Law 2016.

