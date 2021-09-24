A Barbados delegation showcased the many investment opportunities available to Scotland business professionals at a recently concluded reception held at the Norton House Hotel on September 21, 2021.

Hosted by Invest Barbados and Business Friends of Barbados (Scotland), attendees benefitted from presentations by speakers which included the Barbados High Commissioner to the UK, Milton Innis; CEO of Invest Barbados, Kaye-Anne Brathwaite and Chairman of Business Friends of Barbados, Ian Gittens, who presented the many areas of investment available in Barbados. Participants learned how the exploration of niche manufacturing, global banking, information, and computer technology (ICT), global education, wealth management, insurance, renewable energy, and medical tourism among other opportunities could generate additional business for investors.

Ms Kaye-Anne Brathwaite during her comments stated, 'We were delighted to host this event. Scotland has long and well-established links with Barbados and will become even more connected with the commencement of direct flights from Edinburgh in December. Barbados remains an incredibly desirable place to do business and is a stable political and economic jurisdiction. Our welcoming investment climate compliments the enviable quality of life that we offer...Barbados is a long-established hub for global business and you're invited to grow your business here".

The event is a precursor to an inward investment and trade mission which is scheduled to be held in Barbados later this year (November 2021), the first in-person mission to Barbados since the start of Covid in early 2020.

Barbados has had strong historic links with Scotland, with the country even naming the 'Scotland District' on the east coast of the island due to its physical similarities with Scotland.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.