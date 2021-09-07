September 2021 - The international conference UkraineInvest Talks: Vinnytsia highlighting the investment opportunities in the Vinnytsia region in Central Ukraine will take place on 10 September 2021.

Updates on the progress of reforms, the development of Ukraine's investment climate, and the advantages of the "Law on State Support for Investment Projects with Significant Investments" are among the topics to be presented at this high-profile interactive platform for the international investment community.

Over 25 speakers representing government, regional authorities, local businesses, the investment community and policymakers will share their views. Daniel Bilak, Senior Counsel at Kinstellar's Kyiv office, will moderate the session "Investors in the region. Experience and further plans" (11:30-12:30).

Key topics to be addressed:

Investment policy and regional development;

Investment incentives for projects with significant investments;

Investor experience in different regions of Ukraine;

Development of industrial parks

The conference is co-organised by the state investment promotion office UkraineInvest and the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration. Please follow the link for more details: https://event.ukraineinvest.com/vinnytsia-en

The conference will be held online in Ukrainian and English. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided during the event.

Please follow the link to register your participation: https://bit.ly/2W7Q3Hx

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.