Under the current Greek Golden Visa program, the criteria are:

The applicant must be at least eighteen years old.

The applicant must have clear criminal record in any country where has ever reside

well as for all family members who are older than 14]

well as for all family members who are older than 14] The applicant must have a health insurance from a company operating in Greece.

The applicant shall invest a minimum of €250,000 for real estate purchases (€500,000

for 36 of the nation's most popular locations).

Issuance of a Power of Attorney for the real estate investment and the residency*

*The applicant shall sign a Power of Attorney for the below services which are divided into two

categories:

1st Category for the real estate investment:

To obtain a Greek tax number (TIN) for the applicant

To sign the property purchase and sale agreement

To register the property with the government

To open a Greek bank account (for applicants without an EU/SEPA bank account)

2nd Category for the residency:

Every adult shall sign a Power of Attorney

In case the applicant is minor then both parents shall sign the Power of Attorney on behalf of the minor

Kindly note that for both categories the Power of Attorney shall be signed in Greek language and

in the presence of a notary and certified translator or in person in Greece or in person at a Greek

Embassy.

The duration of the residence permit is five years.

If the applicant can demonstrate that they are the owner of the property, their residency permit may be renewed every five years. The minimum investment requirement for the 36 most populated municipalities, which include Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, and Santorini, is set at €500,000.

Main benefits of obtaining a Golden Visa in Greece:

The residence permit is issued for a 5-year period and can be renewed an unlimited number of times.

The Golden Visa offers the freedom of visa-free travel for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Greece offers a high standard of educational facilities, and the EU membership provides access to prestigious European universities.

There is no requirement to reside in Greece, either before or after the residence permit is issued.

The visa covers the spouse of the main applicant, children up to the age of 21 plus parents of the main applicant, and the married spouses of the parents.

Greece offers a high standard of living, with residency providing access to high-qualitymedical facilities.

The opportunity to use the investment property as your summer residence.

