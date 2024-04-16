Under the current Spain Golden Visa program, the criteria are:

The applicant must be at least eighteen years old.

The applicant shall not have citizenship of any European Union country;

The applicant shall have clear criminal record in Spain or in previous countries of residence

within the last five years;

States;

The applicant shall have a medical insurance from a company certified to operate in Spain;

The applicant shall proceed with the payment of processing or other fees for visa

processing;

during the period of residence in Spain.

Kindly note that there are two ways to apply for the golden visa in Spain:

At the nearest Spanish Embassy where you live. Directly in Spain if you are here with a tourist visa or any other type of residency.

Real estate investment from €500.000

The investor can acquire both residential and commercial real estate, one or several

properties. Properties that are pledged or purchased on credit or mortgage do not qualify

for the program.

their resident status.

order to generate rental income.

Additional information concerning the real estate in Spain and taxes:

In addition to the property's purchase price, the buyer must pay a registration fee, which

ranges from 0.5% to 2% of the property's value. Value Added Tax (VAT) must also be paid:

when purchasing a residential property for the first time, the rate is only 10%, while for

commercial properties or land, the rate is 21%.

If the purchase of a commercial property is made by a company, that is, a legal entity, VAT

can be refunded within one month after payment.

rate depends on the region and can reach up to 10%.

rate is the same for residents and non-residents and ranges from 0.4% to 1.1% of the

cadastral value, depending on the location and type of property.

waste disposal, etc.), which amounts to several hundred euros per year.

Renta de las Personas Físicas, IRPF) – 24% of the income.

Main benefits of obtaining a Golden Visa in Spain:

Visa-free travel to all 27 Schengen Zone countries

The Spanish resident card allows for free movement across all European countries without

the need for prior visa arrangements or border control.

as well as obtaining an EU driver's license and insurance policy.

Fast processing time of up to 6 months for the application.

Opportunity to generate rental income from real estate.

Possibility to live, study, and work permanently in Spain.

