Understanding the Portuguese Golden Visa Fund

The Portuguese Golden Visa Fund is an investment option that allows non-EU citizens, including Indians, to obtain a Portuguese residence permit. This residence permit provides visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, the right to live, work, and study in Portugal, and a path to Portuguese citizenship after five years.

I thought that the Portuguese Golden Visa had Ended?

Following a recent restructure of the programme, certain routes are no longer available, as finally voted on the 21 of September 2023. The new programme changes what types

of investment qualify for the scheme; real estate and capital transfer investments are no longer eligible.

What is a Collective Investment Entity (CIS)?

A Collective Investment Entity (CIS) is a type of investment fund that pools money from multiple investors, to invest in a diversified portfolio of assets.

To qualify for the golden visa, the CIS must be established under Portuguese legislation, with a length of maturity of at least five years, and with at least 60% of the value of the investments being made in commercial companies headquartered in the national territory of Portugal. A CIS is regulated by an independent body, which overseas such funds, and is known as the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM – Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários).

Evaluating a Good Investment Entity

When evaluating a CIS for the Portuguese Golden Visa, consider the following factors:

Track record: Choose a CIS with a proven track record of generating returns

Investment strategy: Understand the CIS's investment strategy and ensure it aligns with your risk tolerance.

Fees: Compare the fees charged by different CIS's.

Regulatory compliance: Verify that the CIS is fully compliant with Portuguese

regulations.

Management team and expertise: definitely consider experience to date.

Examples of Investments Made by CISs

CISs invest in a variety of asset classes, including private equity, where companies, with a mature profile or promising growth, are invested in. Specific examples include; operating hotels and resorts, solar project developments, annual crop yield improvement projects, farm development, amongst many examples. There is an investment for almost every interest!

Tangibility and Risks of a CIS

CISs are intangible assets, meaning they do not have a physical form. However, they represent ownership in a portfolio of tangible assets. Investing in a CIS involves risks, including:

Market risk: The value of a CIS investment can fluctuate with market conditions.

Credit risk: There is a risk that the companies or securities invested in, by the CIS, may default on their obligations.

Liquidity risk: There may be a delay in selling your investment in a CIS.

Comparability to other EU Residency Programmes

The Portuguese Golden Visa Fund offers several advantages when compared to other EU residency programmes, including:

Lower investment requirement: The minimum investment for the Portuguese Golden Visa Fund is €500,000, which is lower than the investment requirements for many other EU passport programmes.

Flexibility of stay: You are only required to spend seven days per year in Portugal to maintain your residence permit.

At the end of five years of legal residency, you can apply for a Portuguese passport, which is not permitted in all of the other residency programmes available in the EU.

Navigating Indian Exchange Control Issues

Indian residents are subject to exchange control regulations that restrict the amount of foreign exchange they can transfer out of the country. Dixcart Portugal Lda has assisted many Indian clients with their investments in Portugal, and you are welcome to discuss such matters with us.

Portugal – A preferred Route for Indian Nationals?

According to the Portuguese Immigration Authorities, as of October 2023, a total of 1,234 Indian nationals have applied for the Portuguese Golden Visa. This represents almost 5% of all Golden Visa applications received to date!

It is therefore not surprising that, there is a large and growing Indian community in Portugal.

How to choose the right partner for your Portuguese Golden Visa?

When selecting a partner to assist with your Portuguese Golden Visa, consider their; experience, reputation, communication, fees, location, and expertise in your investment type. Additionally, try to ensure that they are responsive, keep you updated, and can explain complex concepts clearly.

