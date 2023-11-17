ARTICLE

Choosing the right visa requires more than a quick chat and good cup of coffee to decide what is best for you, and getting in touch with the right person is the most important step.

To get you off to the right start, we have put together details of differences regarding some of Portugal's most popular visas, to help you choose Portugal as a destination to live, work and play.

GOLDEN VISA D2 VISA D7 VISA DIGITAL NOMAD VISA Eligibility Non-EU/EEA National Time to Get Almost 2 years 5 to 8 months Eligibility for the Visa Investment under the Portuguese law Incorporating a company or independent activity Passive income, such as pensions, or dividends Work contract or service provision contract Investment Required From €200,000 Incorporation of a company N/A Specific Requirements Investment Investment activity Passive income of at least the amount of the minimum wage Salary of at least 3x the minimum wage over the last 3 months (average) Minimum Stay Requirements 7 days per year Not being absent from the country for more than 6 months in a row or 8 months over 24 Citizenship After 5 years of legal residency Travel Benefits Visa-free entry to the Schengen Area Tax Implications Depends Tax resident – taxed on a worldwide income basis; Possibility to apply for the Non-Habitual Resident Regime

