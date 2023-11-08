Dominica Citizenship by Investment: Your Passport to a World of Possibilities

Ready to unlock a world of opportunities and become a global citizen? Look no further than Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Program. This streamlined process opens the door to Dominica citizenship, giving you and your family the keys to a treasure trove of benefits. Perks range from visa-free travel to over 140 countries including the Schengen Area, Singapore and Hong Kong, easy access to US and Canadian long term tourist and business visas and of course the chance to live in all of the OECS and CARICOM countries. Not to mention zero capital gains, wealth and income tax for those that decide to relocate to the country.

Dominica Citizenship by Investment Program

Since its debut in 1993, the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Program has been a beacon of opportunity, drawing in investors from around the globe. From 2017 to 2020, an impressive 4,192 individuals seized their chance to become citizens of Dominica. But what sets this program apart from its Caribbean peers? The answer is simple: value. Dominica offers one of the most affordable routes to citizenship by investment globally, with options starting from $100,000 via the donation option or from $200,000 for real estate investment.

And speaking of real estate, this path to citizenship is more than just a formality—it's an invitation to prosper. Investors have the potential to recoup their investment within 3-5 years through property resale. Plus, with the program's family-friendly approach, you can bring your loved ones along for the journey, securing a brighter future for all.

In our modern, fast-paced world, convenience is paramount. That's why Dominica has streamlined the citizenship process to be completely remote, ensuring that one can embark on their new adventure without ever leaving home. The path to global citizenship has never been more accessible or appealing.

Program Overview

At the helm of this successful program is the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU). The Dominica government is all in, recognizing the profound impact of private investment as a catalyst for the nation's prosperity. The Citizenship by Investment Program lays the groundwork for foreign direct investment, fueling the growth of the private sector. This strategic process is building a robust and adaptable economic foundation, ready to take on the challenges of today's competitive global landscape. For over two decades, the government has steadfastly committed to the citizenship investment initiative, continually refining and elevating the program to new heights. So, what are you waiting for? Your passport to a world of opportunities awaits!

Recent Changes to Revolutionize Your Pathway to Global Citizenship:

Key Updates as of July 17, 2023:

Get ready for some transformative changes that have taken place to elevate the process of obtaining your Dominican citizenship!

New Mandatory Interviews:

In a game-changing move to ensure only the finest candidates make the cut, interviews will now be an integral part of the application process for all hopefuls aged 16 and above. This vital addition is set to uphold the program's esteemed reputation by ensuring quality, genuine applicants have the opportunity to make Dominica their new home.

Enhanced Diligence for Iranian Nationals:

Iranian nationals will now experience an enhanced due diligence process, with a unique fee structure as follows:

Main Applicant: $25,000 USD

Spouse: $15,000 USD

Each dependent aged 16 and above: $15,000 USD

Each dependent aged 12 to 15: $10,000 USD

Rest assured, these fees include all standard due diligence costs.

Advantages of Dominica Citizenship:

Visa-Free Travel : Immerse yourself in a world of possibilities with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries streamlining your global adventures for business, leisure, or academic pursuits.

: Immerse yourself in a world of possibilities with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries streamlining your global adventures for business, leisure, or academic pursuits. Wealth Diversification : Tap into the potential of Dominica's robust economy and tax-friendly landscape, a haven for safeguarding your assets and diversifying your wealth. Citizens of Dominica are not required to pay taxes on capital gains, wealth tax or income tax.

: Tap into the potential of Dominica's robust economy and tax-friendly landscape, a haven for safeguarding your assets and diversifying your wealth. Citizens of Dominica are not required to pay taxes on capital gains, wealth tax or income tax. Top-Notch Education and Healthcare : Propel your life quality to new heights with access to premier educational institutions and healthcare facilities for you and your family.

: Propel your life quality to new heights with access to premier educational institutions and healthcare facilities for you and your family. Family Inclusion : The beauty of the Dominica CIP lies in its family-centric approach, extending the golden opportunity for a brighter future to your loved ones.

: The beauty of the Dominica CIP lies in its family-centric approach, extending the golden opportunity for a brighter future to your loved ones. Swift Processing: Time is of the essence, and with the program's efficient application procedure, your passport to a world of new opportunities is within reach in no time.

The Fine Print: Drawbacks of CBI in Dominica

The Dominica citizenship by investment program is undoubtedly a treasure trove of investment opportunities. However, the program has experienced a significant setback recently after the UK decided to revoke visa-free access for Dominica passport holders. This seems to be a temporary mood and with the program's recent changes we remain confident that visa-free access to the UK will soon be restored.

Investment Options for Your Passport to Paradise

Dominica rolls out the red carpet with two fantastic investment routes that lead you straight to your very own Dominican passport!

Economic Diversification Fund Donation: A Vital Pulse for Development

Step into the sphere of impact with the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF), a powerful government initiative fueled by investments from global citizens like you. Your financial contribution to the EDF propels the country's growth, touching lives and shaping futures. From building schools and modernizing hospitals to establishing a national sports stadium and fostering industries like tourism, IT, and agriculture, the EDF is a testament to Dominica's commitment to excellence.

Here's the deal:

Main Applicant: $100,000 USD

Main Applicant + Spouse: $150,000 USD

Main Applicant + Up to Three Dependents: $175,000 USD

Additional Dependent Under 18: $25,000 USD

Additional Dependent 18 or Older: $50,000 USD

Don't forget the additional fees:

Processing Fees: $1,000 USD per application

Due Diligence Fees: $7,500 USD for the main applicant; $4,000 USD for the spouse and each additional dependent above 16 years

Certificate of Naturalization Fee: $250 USD per person

Expedited Passport Issuance Fee: $1,200 USD per person

Real Estate Investment: Your Ticket to Citizenship and Potential Returns

Alternatively, immerse yourself in the lucrative world of real estate. All you need to do is invest in approved property worth at least $200,000 USD and hold on to it for three years (or five years if the next buyer is also on the citizenship investment journey).

Breaking down the real estate costs:

Property Amount: $200,000 USD minimum

Government Fees for Single Applicant: $25,000 USD

Government Fees for Main Applicant + Up to Three Dependents: $35,000 USD

Government Fees for Main Applicant + Up to Five Dependents: $50,000 USD

Additional Fee for Any Additional Qualified Dependents: $25,000 USD

And don't forget the extras:

Processing Fees: $1,000 USD per application

Due Diligence Fees: $7,500 USD for a single applicant; $4,000 USD for the spouse and any dependents aged 16 or above

Certificate of Naturalization Fee: $250 USD per person

Expedited Passport Issuance Fee: $1,200 USD per person

When it comes to the cost of Dominica citizenship, the ball is in your court, with the final tally depending on the number of dependents you choose to include. All said and done, this program offers a passport to paradise that's well worth the investment!

Eligibility and Requirements for Dominica CBI

Dive into the details and discover if you're the perfect candidate for the Dominica Citizenship by Investment program. What's more, we've got the complete list of required documents to guide you on your exciting journey to becoming a proud Dominican citizen.

Key Requirements

Required Documents:

Here's a list of documents needed to secure your Dominican passport:

A meticulously completed Disclosure Form (snag the latest version from your agent or the CBIU).

Fingerprint and photograph form, to be filled out in the presence of a fingerprinting officer.

Medical Questionnaire and Certificate, signed and sealed by a licensed medical examiner.

Investment Agreement for the EDF route; or Sales and Purchase Agreement for the real estate enthusiasts.

Colored passport copies for each applicant.

Birth certificates, marriage/divorce certificates, and name change documents – cover all bases!

Police records from a spectrum of places: your birth country, citizenship country, residence country, and any country you've graced for more than six months in the past decade.

Copies of your driver's license and all identity books/cards.

Military identification, if applicable.

8 passport-sized photos for each applicant.

Proof of residential address – show us where you call home!

Diplomas from your university or college days.

For the young scholars aged 12-18, a letter of recommendation from the head of school plus official transcripts.

Notarized affidavit of support for each dependent over 18 (spouse excluded).

HIV test results for applicants aged 12 and above.

Routine blood and urine test results to show you're in tip-top shape.

One professional reference, to vouch for you.

Letter of employment or financial statements.

A full year of bank statements, to give the complete picture.

Notarized affidavit of source of funds.

Resume/CV to showcase your journey.

Proof of payment for all the relevant fees.

Remember: Color copies, notarized and translated into English by a certified translator, are the golden tickets!

Banned Nationalities

Nationals from Northern Iraq, Russia, Belarus, and the Kurdistan Region are ineligible to apply for citizenship by investment in Dominica. The same goes for North Korean and Sudanese nationals, excluding those who have lived in other countries for a period of at least 10 years, hold no significant assets and do not conduct business in these countries.

The Pathway to Your Caribbean Dream: How to Get a Dominica Passport Step-by-Step

Consultation: Kickstart your journey with Lincoln Global Partners and let our expert advisors steer you towards the perfect investment option.

Kickstart your journey with Lincoln Global Partners and let our expert advisors steer you towards the perfect investment option. Document Preparation: Gather your documents, ensuring they're all shipshape according to program requirements.

Gather your documents, ensuring they're all shipshape according to program requirements. Due Diligence: Dive deep with a background check to prove your eligibility and impeccable character.

Dive deep with a background check to prove your eligibility and impeccable character. Investment and Application: Make your investment and send off your application via a licensed agent approved by the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit.

Make your investment and send off your application via a licensed agent approved by the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit. Citizenship Approval: And voilà! You and your family are now officially Dominican citizens, with a world of opportunities at your fingertips.

What's it actually like? Life in Dominica

Through the Dominica citizenship by investment program you're not only gaining a new passport, but a place that could be your home. While residing in Dominica isn't mandatory with the Dominica CBI program, you might find yourself drawn to this tropical Caribbean safe haven.

Imagine waking up to the soothing sounds of waves, surrounded by lush forests and towering mountains. Dominica is a nature lover's dream with hidden waterfalls, hot springs, and endless hiking trails. And let's not forget the rich cultural tapestry, with its vibrant festivals, lively music, and delectable Creole cuisine.

The sense of community in Dominica is unparalleled. The locals embody the warmth and friendliness of the Caribbean and the charm of this island lies in its commitment to preserving its natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Whether you're seeking a peaceful retirement haven, an adventure-filled lifestyle, or simply a break from the fast-paced modern world, Dominica offers a unique and enriching experience that's hard to match. Let the island's tranquil pace, breathtaking nature, and enchanting spirit captivate your heart.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.