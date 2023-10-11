ARTICLE

The Caribbean continues to be the world's top region for Citizenship by Investment (CBI). Stable legal institutions, straightforward pathways to citizenship and well-established programs providing investors with passports quickly make the Caribbean standout in the Investment Migration industry. Recently, countries in Europe have begun to tighten or even do away with CBI and Golden visa programs, and despite pressure from western spheres of influence the Caribbean programs remain relatively solid. Although they are not immune to changes either.

Among the Caribbean nations, the dual island nation of Antigua and Barbuda offers some of the best options for citizenship in the region. It is the most affordable program for families of four and above, and there are numerous pathways that investors can use to obtain Antigua and Barbuda CBI. Besides being the most favorable option in the Caribbean for large families, an Antigua and Barbuda passport also provides the some the greatest travel rights of all the Caribbean nations. Specifically, Antigua and Barbuda passports allow for visa-free travel to 150 countries.

In this guide, we overview CBI programs in general, and then discuss the specifics of CBI in Antigua and Barbuda. We'll explain the different investment routes, detail the application process and tell you a bit about the place itself.

What's Citizenship by investment all about?

Citizenship by investment (CBI) programs are government run investor programs intended to attract international investors. Governments open CBI programs to boost economic growth and attract foreign capital. In return for capital investments, such programs provide foreign investors with legal channels to obtain residency and citizenship in particular countries.

To date, CBI programs have been responsible for contributing to economic growth and (re)development in Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Antigua and Barbuda Background

Antigua and Barbuda is a two-island nation in the Caribbean Sea with a population of about 100,000. Antigua is home to the majority of the population, while Barbuda is home to only 2% of the population and is highly regarded for its untouched natural beauty.

English as the first language is spoken throughout the island, and tourism forms a major part of the country's GDP. Accordingly, the country has highly developed tourism infrastructure and other resources catering to expats and foreigners. In true Caribbean style, the locals are warm and friendly, and the country is known for its hospitality. The lifestyle is simple, laidback and easygoing.

Antigua and Barbuda offers tons of tourist attractions suitable for all types of getaways. Whether a trip here is for singles, couples or families, residents and guests alike enjoy a safe and fun environment.

Antigua and Barbuda CBI

The CBI program in Antigua and Barbuda was established in 2013 to promote economic growth and help rebuild the country after it suffered several natural disasters.

As noted, Antigua and Barbuda stands out for being one of the most attractive CBI in the Caribbean for families. It is globally competitive in terms of costs and boasts some of the fastest turnaround times from start to finish. The program has continually seen steady growth in applicants.

The stay requirements required to retain an Antigua and Barbuda passport is a one time 5 day stay within the first 5 years.

While the program is popular globally, nationals from Bangladesh, Libya, Russia, Syria, and Lebanon make up about one third of all applications.

National Development Fund Donation

Investors can opt to make a one-time non-refundable contribution to the Antigua and Barbuda National Development Fund.

The minimum donation amount is set at $100,000 USD for a single applicant up to a family of 4. On top of this there is a $30,000 USD processing per application.

For families with over four members the donation amount increases to $125,000 USD while an additional $15,000 USD is added to the processing fee per dependent.

Additional fees including service, local agent fees and government due diligence fees.

Real Estate Investment

Another investment route is to invest $200,000 into an eligible real estate project. Property eligibility is determined by the Antigua and Barbuda government, and there are clear specifications around acceptable properties. Lincoln Global Partners has an extensive portfolio of government approved real estate.

Real estate investors are required to hold their investments for five years to retain their Antigua and Barbuda citizenship before selling their investment.

This route also tacks on $30,000 processing fees on applications with up to 4 applicants and an additional $15,000 required per additional dependent.

Invest in a Local Business

Besides investing in real estate, CBI applicants can invest in an eligible business on the ground in Antigua and Barbuda to qualify. The eligible qualifying amount for a principal applicant is $1.5 million dollars.

Joint investments can be made. However such an investment must reach $5 million dollars with each person contributing $400,000 into the joint investment.

For those who want to invest in or start a business, there is a certified list of government-approved projects they can choose from.

Processing fees remain $30,000 for the first 4 applicants and $15,000 for each additional applicant.

Donation to the University of the West Indies

A final option to obtain Antigua and Barbuda passports through the country's CBI program (and the most popular) is best suited to large families with 6 or more members.

The main applicant is required to make a non-refundable donation of $150,000 to the University of the West Indies, the major university in the country. This investment covers the entire family of 6 and as additional benefit one family member is entitled to a one-year full scholarship to attend the university.

The $150,000 upfront donation includes processing fees, but $15,000 will be added for each additional applicant after the 6th applicant.

Additional Costs

Regardless of the investment option, there are additional fees involved. We have mentioned the processing fee associated with each investment route, aside from those applicants are responsible for the following additional fees.

All applicants will have to pay due diligence fees. These fees are $7,500 for each adult applicant, $4,000 for each dependent over age 18, and $2,000 for minors aged 12-17.

There is also a passport issuance fee of $300 per applicant receiving an Antigua and Barbuda passport.

Application Criteria

To qualify for Antigua and Barbuda citizenship, applicants must satisfy the following criteria:

be over 18 years old

Be of good legal and moral character and not have a criminal history

Be in good physical health

Spend 5 days in Antigua and Barbuda for the first 5 years of citizenship

Swear an oath of allegiance to the country

Application Process

A basic overview of the application process can be summarized as follows:

1. Gather Documents

For each applicant, specific documents will need to be submitted. These include a formal application, passport copies, and other required documents. The entire list can be obtained on the official website of the program or through working with a qualified agent.

2. Submit Application

Applications can be submitted individually or through working with a qualified agent.

3. Wait for Approval

If all documents are in order, applicants can expect to receive an answer on their application within three to six months of applying. The average time to receive a passport is generally four to eight months.

If approved, applicants will receive a formal Certificate of Registration confirming their acceptance into the program. At this time, applicants will have 30 days to make their investments.

4. Obtain a Passport

Once the investment has been made and approved, investors can obtain their Antigua and Barbuda passports at an Antigua and Barbuda Embassy or consular office. In this phase, you will make an oath of allegiance to the country.

5. Take a one-time trip to Antigua and Barbuda

Newfound citizens are obliged to visit the country once for a 5-day stay to maintain their citizenship status within the first 5 years receiving their passports. Look at it as nothing more than a much needed vacation!

Benefits of Antigua and Barbuda CBI

It's no surprise Antigua and Barbuda's CBI program is one of the most competitive globally. The many benefits of the program include:

Fast processing time: Applicants can expect to receive their Antigua and Barbuda passports in 3-6 months if all paperwork is in order. This makes it one of the fastest not just in the Caribbean, but in the world.

Great tax incentives. Antigua and Barbuda does not tax worldwide income. So investors with businesses outside of the country can benefit from these tax incentives and enjoy zero tax on globally-earned income if they chose to reside in the country.

Cheapest option for a family of four and above: Among all the Caribbean countries offering CBI programs, Antigua and Barbuda is the cheapest option for a family of four. With just a $130,000 investment plus fees, a family of four can all have Antigua and Barbuda passports within half a year.

Low stay requirements: To obtain Antigua and Barbuda citizenship, applicants will be required to spend at least five (5) days in the country once during the first five years of citizenship. After five years, these requirements are waived, and investors can come and go as they please.

Strong passport: Antigua and Barbuda passports are granted visa-free travel to over 150 countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia, and many other popular destinations that can be hard to get to otherwise.

Easy requirements: There are no language requirements or other requirements beyond standard background checks. While some countries limit their CBI programs to applicants with higher education degrees or language skills, Antigua and Barbuda does not.

Smooth processing and institutions: The Antigua and Barbuda CBI program has a decade of institutional support behind it. It has a strong reputation among CBI programs, and the country's smooth processing and track record ensure that investors are working with a reliable and legitimate program.

Dependents: As noted, the Antigua and Barbuda CBI program is most ideal for families of four. However, many other dependents can be added as well, including parents, parent-in-laws, and children under 30. Thus, while there are other Caribbean programs that are better suited for single CBI applicants, Antigua and Barbuda's program is one of the best options for families.

Things to Bear in Mind

For prospective CBI program applicants, there are several important things to be aware of.

Most importantly, this Caribbean nation often suffers from natural disasters, such as hurricanes. This is an issue to be aware of that may cause flight disruptions, physical damage, and local disturbances.

Additionally, there is growing pressure on CBI programs from external factors (the EU and OECD). Some countries have labeled many Caribbean countries as “tax havens” and put them on financial “blacklist”. Investors need to know CBI programs are constantly changing, and countries offering CBI programs are often reactors to such changes. Although the future is uncertain, it is likely that many countries like Antigua and Barbuda will continue to maintain a reactionary relationship with these governing bodies putting pressure on their programs.

Lastly, neither real estate or business investments offer guaranteed return on investments unless stipulated in the contracts.

Common FAQs

1. What are the investment options to apply for the Antigua and Barbuda CBI program and the minimum qualifying investments?

There are currently four investment options: lump sum government donation (from $100,000), real estate investment ($200,000), business investment ($1.5 million or a $400,000 joint investment), and donation to University of the West Indies (from $150,000). These amounts do not include additional processing fees and fees for dependents (see above).

2. Are there stay requirements?

Yes. CBI program participants will be required to stay in Antigua and Barbuda for five days once during their first five years of citizenship. After five years, this requirement is waived.

3. How long is the Antigua and Barbuda passport valid for?

The initial passport is valid for five years. After the initial 5-year passport, the next passport is issued for 10 years.

4. Is the Antigua and Barbuda passport strong?

Yes. An Antigua and Barbuda passport will grant you access to visa-free travel to 150 countries. The passport is currently ranked 63rd according to the Global Passport Index rankings.

Summary

If all paperwork is settled and there are no problems with a prospective investor's application, applicants can expect to receive their passports within 3-8 months of applying, although there may be factors that delay the process.

There are currently four options available to participate in the Antigua and Barbuda CBI program. These include a lump sum investment, real estate investment, business investment, and donation to University of the West Indies. The overwhelming number of applicants opt for donations to satisfy the requirements to the program.

The Antigua and Barbuda CBI program is especially attractive for families, as the program has some of the lowest costs for a family of four in the entire Caribbean. Lincoln Global Partners helps global investors navigate the citizenship by investment landscape throughout the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. Upon choosing the right program and investment route for your particular needs, we handle your application process.

