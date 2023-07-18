ARTICLE

Background

The Limited Time Offer, including a reduced donation amount which was previously available from 1 January 2023 to the end of June 2023, has been extended until 31 January 2024. Now is the time to take action.

On 29 June 2023, Michael Martin, Head of the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), made the following announcement:

"We have received an overwhelming response and demand for our Sustainable Growth Fund investment option through the Limited Time Offer and felt that we had to extend the offering for another seven months, until 31 January 2024. International investors continue to see the value of the world's first and finest Citizenship by

Investment Programme and this proves it".

What are the Details of the Limited Time Offer (LTO)?

The Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) remains the quickest and easiest route to alternative citizenship in St Kitts & Nevis, with a main applicant being able to acquire alternative citizenship by contributing only US$125,000 to the SGF and receiving approval 'in principle', within 60 days of acknowledgement by the CIU of submission of the application.

Under the terms of the LTO, the minimum SGF contributions are as follows:

Single applicant – US$125,000

Main applicant and a spouse – US$150,000

Main applicant and up to three dependants – US$170,000

Each additional dependant under 18 – US$10,000

Each additional dependant over 18 – US$25,000

These costs are US$25,000 less for each of the categories of; main applicant, main applicant and spouse, and a family of four, compared to the contribution costs prior to the LTO, and as from the end of January 2024.

What are the Benefits of St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship?

There are several benefits of St Kitts & Nevis citizenship, with a number of the most important advantages being detailed below:

Visa-free travel to more than 150 countries, including; the UK, Schengen Area, and Canada. This can be especially beneficial for individuals who want to travel freely and explore the world without the complication of applying for visas.

Another advantage of St. Kitts & Nevis citizenship by investment is that it offers a high standard of living in a beautiful setting. The country boasts stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and a warm, tropical climate. The locals are known for their friendly, welcoming nature, and the country has a rich cultural heritage that is celebrated through music, dance, and art.

In addition, St. Kitts & Nevis is politically stable and has a strong economy, making it a safe and secure destination for investors. The government has implemented measures to attract foreign investment, such as offering tax incentives and promoting business development. As a result, the country has seen steady economic growth in recent years.

Finally, Nevis Citizenship by Investment provides access to a global community of investors, which can be a valuable resource for business owners and entrepreneurs looking to expand their networks.

